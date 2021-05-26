This proceeding will be streamed live on rules.house.gov via Cisco Webex.

Kathy Roth-Douquet, @BlueStarFamilies CEO, is highlighting Blue Star Families research at a roundtable hosted by Rules Committee Chairman James P. McGovern examining the hunger crisis among veterans and military families on Thursday, May 27th at 11 AM ET. We hope you'll join us for this important event! The proceedings will be streamed live on rules.house.gov via Cisco Webex. Learn More here: https://rules.house.gov/press-releases/chairman-mcgovern-announces-roundtable-examining-hunger-epidemic-among-veterans-and

