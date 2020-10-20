Experience 2020: A Virtual Military and Veteran Resource and Benefits Event

E2020 is a Virtual Military and Veteran Resource and Benefits Event that provides the opportunity for the Minnesota Military connected community to learn more about the support and resources available to all. Through interactive info sessions, participants will learn about a variety of topics that pertain to every aspect of Military Veteran benefits.

Open to ALL Minnesota Military connected, including those who are currently serving, prior service/Veterans, families, caregivers, and supporters.

There will be Veteran, disabled Veteran, and women Veteran business owners, hiring managers, government leaders, service providers and corporate leaders in attendance.

Participants can choose from over 50 informational sessions to attend, that pertain to every aspect of Military Veteran benefits. Topics include: Veterans benefits, economic stability, healthcare, employment, education, training, housing, social connection, service, and more.



Participants can have the chance to connect with hiring managers and learn about employment opportunities from a variety of businesses and organizations.

Will include a showcase of Veteran owned businesses and sponsor organizations, who have services and a desire to support the Minnesota Military connected community. Some of our sponsors include Boston Scientific, Keystone Treatment Center, Prism Networking and Allianz. There will be 200+ sponsors and exhibits in total.



This is a VA partner event VEAC - Veterans Experience Action Council

We are working with VBA (Veterans Benefits Administration) and VHA (Four VA Hospitals that serve Minnesotans)