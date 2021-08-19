Federal Certifications for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration Pittsburgh District Office discusses the certification processes for the federal Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Program and the VA Veterans First Contracting Programs.

If you are a Veteran or Service-Disabled Veteran entrepreneur, you will need to understand the programs and preferences in place to support your participation in federal government contracting. There are two distinct programs that provide agencies authority to set aside acquisitions for exclusive competition among veteran-owned small business concerns:

The government wide Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Concern Program, and

The VA’s Veterans First Contracting Program

During this session, we will discuss the ins and outs of both programs so that our veteran business owners can make an informed decision about which program(s) they want to pursue.