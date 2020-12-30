Federal Contracting for Veterans and Service Disabled Veterans

The Federal Government spent $ 20.65 billion on SDVOSB contracts in 2018. This class provides an overview of the Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Federal Contracting Program as well as veteran-owned Small Business eligibility requirements. The government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses that participate in the SDVOSB program. Joining the disabled veteran's business program makes your business eligible to compete for the program's set-aside contracts. This training session will also include an overview of the Veteran's Administration (VA) programs and certification process.