Federal Employment (Understanding the Process & How to Apply)

Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses. This workshop will provide an overview of the federal employment process, tips and resources for the application process.

Topics Include:

Do you know how to apply for a federal job?

Do you understand hiring preferences that exist for federal employment?

How do I know if I am qualified?

How long does it take to get a federal job?

What are the resources for federal employment i.e. websites, books, tutorials?

*The first 75 participants will receive an email with Zoom instructions after registering through Eventbrite.

Questions?

Contact Yolanda Rayford, Career Coach, at yrayford@eseal.org