Federal Employment Virtual Job Fair

This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers.

Employers scheduled to participate include:

Department of Energy Western Area Power Administration

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Justice

Department of the Navy

Department of State

Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Benefits Administration

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Federal Bureau of Prisons

This event is part of Veterans Benefits Administration's Economic Investment Initiative (EII) in Jacksonville, NC, which is being held virtually. Learn more about this initiative and other events associated with EII by visiting our website at https://benefits.va.gov/transition/economic-investment-initiatives.asp

(This event is powered by Brazen.)