 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Federal Employment Virtual Job Fair

Federal Employment Connection: Industry Thursday with VBA and HoH

Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from agencies hiring for federal employment roles for a virtual hiring fair, including the Veterans Benefits Administration.

When
Friday, Jul 10
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Registration

The register button will bring you to Hiring Our Heroes' website, select "July 10: Federal Employment" from the drop down. Keep an eye on your inbox for details on preparing for this event.

This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers.

Employers scheduled to participate include:

  • Department of Energy Western Area Power Administration
  • Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • Department of Justice
  • Department of the Navy
  • Department of State
  • Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
  • Federal Bureau of Prisons

This event is part of Veterans Benefits Administration's Economic Investment Initiative (EII) in Jacksonville, NC, which is being held virtually. Learn more about this initiative and other events associated with EII by visiting our website at https://benefits.va.gov/transition/economic-investment-initiatives.asp

(This event is powered by Brazen.)

See all events
Last updated: