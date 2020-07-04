Federal Employment Virtual Job Fair
Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from agencies hiring for federal employment roles for a virtual hiring fair, including the Veterans Benefits Administration.
- When
-
Friday, Jul 10
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers.
Employers scheduled to participate include:
- Department of Energy Western Area Power Administration
- Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Department of Justice
- Department of the Navy
- Department of State
- Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Benefits Administration
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Federal Bureau of Prisons
This event is part of Veterans Benefits Administration's Economic Investment Initiative (EII) in Jacksonville, NC, which is being held virtually. Learn more about this initiative and other events associated with EII by visiting our website at https://benefits.va.gov/transition/economic-investment-initiatives.asp
(This event is powered by Brazen.)