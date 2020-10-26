Feeding Independence DC

Join The Independence Fun, Fox Corporation, Veterans United, and Capital Area Food Bank to provide delivery of food and supplies to over 200 at-risk Veterans and their families in the DC area that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran Registration: To register to receive food and supplies, Text VETDMV to 50155

For more information, please contact:

f.oneel@independencefund.org

704-890-4062