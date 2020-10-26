Feeding Independence DC
Support Veteran families with emergent needs after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday, Oct 31
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department
8001 River Road
Bethesda , MD
Join The Independence Fun, Fox Corporation, Veterans United, and Capital Area Food Bank to provide delivery of food and supplies to over 200 at-risk Veterans and their families in the DC area that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veteran Registration: To register to receive food and supplies, Text VETDMV to 50155
For more information, please contact:
704-890-4062