Feeding Independence DC

Support Veteran families with emergent needs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

When
Saturday, Oct 31
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department

8001 River Road

Bethesda , MD

Join The Independence Fun, Fox Corporation, Veterans United, and Capital Area Food Bank to provide delivery of food and supplies to over 200 at-risk Veterans and their families in the DC area that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran Registration: To register to receive food and supplies, Text VETDMV to 50155

For more information, please contact: 

f.oneel@independencefund.org

704-890-4062

