Finding Meaning in Afghanistan

The last several weeks have been heartbreaking for the people of Afghanistan, the military men and women who served, their families, our nation, and the world. Join TAPS for a panel discussion and hear from different voices on how the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is affecting military loss survivors, Veterans, and military families. Current events reveal shocking images and the powerful experiences of those impacted are awakening feelings of hurt, grief, depression, anxiety, anger, and confusion for many who served or love someone who served.

This panel will share perspectives through different experiences and explore how each of us can hold on to hope to make meaning in honor of the life and service our loved ones gave to our great nation.