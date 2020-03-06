 Skip to Content
Fort Belvoir, Virginia Military Spouse Hiring/Career Fair

DHS Military Spouse Hiring/Career Fair

Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military spouses with meaningful employment with local and national employers.

When
Wednesday, Apr 8
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where

1200 Taylor Rd

Fort Belvoir , VA

Registration

Eligible Military Spouses include:

• A spouse of an active duty member of the armed forces; or

• A spouse of a service member who is 100% disabled due to a service-connected disability and unable to work; or

• A spouse of a service member killed while on active duty (it does not have to be combat related)

Explore career opportunities in:

  • Law Enforcement
  •  Immigration
  •  Travel Security
  •  Prevention and Response
  •  Cyber security
  •  Information Technology
  •  Intelligence
  •  Emergency Management
  • Business Operations and Mission Support.
