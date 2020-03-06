Fort Belvoir, Virginia Military Spouse Hiring/Career Fair
Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military spouses with meaningful employment with local and national employers.
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 8
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
1200 Taylor Rd
Fort Belvoir , VA
Registration
Eligible Military Spouses include:
• A spouse of an active duty member of the armed forces; or
• A spouse of a service member who is 100% disabled due to a service-connected disability and unable to work; or
• A spouse of a service member killed while on active duty (it does not have to be combat related)
Explore career opportunities in:
- Law Enforcement
- Immigration
- Travel Security
- Prevention and Response
- Cyber security
- Information Technology
- Intelligence
- Emergency Management
- Business Operations and Mission Support.