Foundations: A Conversation on Military Youth Mental Health & Well-Being

Join Kids Rank for their February Foundations Conversation with the Military Child (MCEC). The organizations will discuss the impact of military life on the kids as they transition within the school and also the importance of Purple Star School programs. MCEC provides Professional Development that helps schools gain Purple Star status, which certifies the school is friendly to. and familiar with, the unique education and social-emotional needs of military-connected students. With 1.2 million military-connected American children, Kids Rank and MCEC helps to keep their education on track, especially as COVID created even greater challenges.