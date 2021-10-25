Free Dental Day for Veterans in Southern Wisconsin
Oakbrook Family Dentistry Free Dental Day for Veterans and First Responders
Sign up with Oakbrook Family Dentistry in West Bend, WI for their Free Dental Day for Veterans and First Responders.
Who is a Candidate?
Military
Police
Firefighter
Veterans
First Responders in Need
18+ years and older
Services Offered
SRP - gum therapy for perio disease
FMD - More advanced cleaning
Cleaning
Extractions
Fillings
Services each person receives
One Area addressed per person
Can have a Prophy and a service if time permits
Health Restrictions/Screening Restrictions
Bisphosphonates
Head or Neck Radiation
Blood Thinners
Warfarin
Uncontrolled Blood Pressure
Heart attack/ Stroke within 6 month
Recent Joint Replacements
Major Hospitalization in last year
More in depth screening DOS under doctor's discretion to determine if candidacy
What forms are required?
Dental History
Medical History
Patient Information
Photo Consent for Social Media
Drivers Licence
What does the wait time look like?
Wait time can very from 30 min - 2 hours
Seen on first come first served
Not everyone may be able to be seen depending on candidacy and time limitations