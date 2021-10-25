 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Free Dental Day for Veterans in Southern Wisconsin

Oakbrook Family Dentistry Free Dental Day for Veterans and First Responders

When
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Sign up with Oakbrook Family Dentistry in West Bend, WI for their Free Dental Day for Veterans and First Responders.

Who is a Candidate?
Military
Police
Firefighter
Veterans
First Responders in Need
18+ years and older
 

Services Offered
SRP - gum therapy for perio disease
FMD - More advanced cleaning
Cleaning
Extractions
Fillings
 

Services each person receives

One Area addressed per person
Can have a Prophy and a service if time permits
 

Health Restrictions/Screening Restrictions

Bisphosphonates
Head or Neck Radiation 
Blood Thinners
Warfarin
Uncontrolled Blood Pressure
Heart attack/ Stroke within 6 month
Recent Joint Replacements
Major Hospitalization in last year
More in depth screening DOS under doctor's discretion to determine if candidacy
 

What forms are required?

Dental History
Medical History
Patient Information
Photo Consent for Social Media
Drivers Licence
 

What does the wait time look like?

Wait time can very from 30 min - 2 hours
Seen on first come first served
Not everyone may be able to be seen depending on candidacy and time limitations

 

See all events
Last updated: