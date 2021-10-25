Free Dental Day for Veterans in Southern Wisconsin

Sign up with Oakbrook Family Dentistry in West Bend, WI for their Free Dental Day for Veterans and First Responders.

Who is a Candidate?

Military

Police

Firefighter

Veterans

First Responders in Need

18+ years and older



Services Offered

SRP - gum therapy for perio disease

FMD - More advanced cleaning

Cleaning

Extractions

Fillings



Services each person receives

One Area addressed per person

Can have a Prophy and a service if time permits



Health Restrictions/Screening Restrictions

Bisphosphonates

Head or Neck Radiation

Blood Thinners

Warfarin

Uncontrolled Blood Pressure

Heart attack/ Stroke within 6 month

Recent Joint Replacements

Major Hospitalization in last year

More in depth screening DOS under doctor's discretion to determine if candidacy



What forms are required?

Dental History

Medical History

Patient Information

Photo Consent for Social Media

Drivers Licence



What does the wait time look like?

Wait time can very from 30 min - 2 hours

Seen on first come first served

Not everyone may be able to be seen depending on candidacy and time limitations