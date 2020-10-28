 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Free Meal - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6441

Veterans Day Open House/Drive Thru Edition

When
Saturday, Nov 7
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

VFW Post 6441

Jacobs Well Rd

Wimberley , TX

Cost
FREE

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6441 in Wimberley is once again sponsoring a free meal for veterans and their families to commemorate Veterans Day. Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11 am until 2 pm CT any veteran and their family may pick up a meal that consists of brisket, sausage, a chicken leg and two sides courtesy of the members of the Post.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tvc.texas.gov/event/veterans-day-open-house-drive-thru-edition/

See all events
Last updated: