Free Meal - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6441

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6441 in Wimberley is once again sponsoring a free meal for veterans and their families to commemorate Veterans Day. Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11 am until 2 pm CT any veteran and their family may pick up a meal that consists of brisket, sausage, a chicken leg and two sides courtesy of the members of the Post.

