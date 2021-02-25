From Boots to Pumps: Women Empowering Women A Virtual Panel

To celebrate and commemorate Women’s history month in March. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in San Antonio is pleased to host a virtual Women Empowerment panel on Friday, March 19th from 1pm to 2:30pm CT. This training is open to anyone (focusing on female service members/veterans transitioning or who recently got out of service, and are looking to move into the civilian sector). We will discuss some of the challenges women veterans face when transitioning from military service into the civilian world. The panelist are successful women veterans that have transitioned into the civilian sector, and will share their unique stories, of challenges and successes they faced throughout their transition period. They will also provide helpful transition and career tips, additional resources, and organizations that support women veterans. The training is open to anyone within the United States and is not limited to the state of Texas. To get updates on our upcoming events and information on our clinic, follow us on our Facebook page!