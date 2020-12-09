 Skip to Content
Gainesville Creative Forces Virtual Arts Engagement & Telehealth Summit

When
Monday, Dec 14, 1:00 p.m. –
Tuesday, Dec 15, 6:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Attendees will gain a better understanding of benefits, impacts, and most effective systems of delivery for the arts to support trauma-exposed rural and remote Veteran populations in community and clinical settings. Topics of focus will include ways the arts can promote health, wellness, and stronger social connection, through programs that are responsive to often under-recognized cultural diversity that exists in military and Veteran populations.

 

