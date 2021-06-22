 Skip to Content
Gender Awareness and Pronoun Usage

Presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

The Gender Awareness and Pronoun Usage course for provides an in-depth look at American gender concepts, including the origins and lasting impact of a binary gender system. Tools will be provided to understand how gender identity functions within the VA culture and policies.  

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,578167061#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 578 167 061#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

