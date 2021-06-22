Gender Awareness and Pronoun Usage
Presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
The Gender Awareness and Pronoun Usage course for provides an in-depth look at American gender concepts, including the origins and lasting impact of a binary gender system. Tools will be provided to understand how gender identity functions within the VA culture and policies.
