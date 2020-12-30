Get Certified Day & SAM Registration

"Get Certified Day" includes the following certifications: 8(a) Certification, Hubzone, Fair Share Program, Hudson Initiative, Veterans Owned Small Business Certification, Veteran Initiative Women-Owned, Small Business Certifications WOSB/EDWOSB, Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE), SAM Registration, Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE), Small and Emerging Business Development (SEBD). We will walk participants through completion of their certifications, registrations, or verifications. Participants must bring their laptops. All participants are highly encouraged to pre-register. Pre-registered participants will receive the minimum information requirements in advance to be prepared to complete the certifications, registrations or verifications.