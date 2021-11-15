G.I. JOBS GET HIRED WORKSHOP
Get noticed by recruiters. Spit shine your resume and learn networking techniques by attending this one hour Zoom event to make a great impression on veteran and military spouse-seeking recruiters. Bring your questions, we're here to help!
Prepare for Success
Gain the Competitive Edge -Workshop
Recruiter Secrets Revealed
Panel discussion with recruiters/hiring managers on getting hired with some of the biggest names in the business.
William Pishotta
National Military Recruiting Program Manager
Combined Insurance
U.S. Army Veteran
David Best
Talent Management Lead
Enterprise Talent Development
Humana, Inc.
U.S. Army Veteran
Michael McCoy
Military Outreach Program Lead
Premise Health
Tennessee Army National Guard Veteran