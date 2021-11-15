G.I. JOBS GET HIRED WORKSHOP

Get noticed by recruiters. Spit shine your resume and learn networking techniques by attending this one hour Zoom event to make a great impression on veteran and military spouse-seeking recruiters. Bring your questions, we're here to help!

Prepare for Success

Gain the Competitive Edge -Workshop

Recruiter Secrets Revealed

Panel discussion with recruiters/hiring managers on getting hired with some of the biggest names in the business.

William Pishotta

National Military Recruiting Program Manager

Combined Insurance

U.S. Army Veteran

David Best

Talent Management Lead

Enterprise Talent Development

Humana, Inc.

U.S. Army Veteran

Michael McCoy

Military Outreach Program Lead

Premise Health

Tennessee Army National Guard Veteran