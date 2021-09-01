 Skip to Content
G.I. Jobs Virtual Career Expo

When
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Don’t miss your opportunity to talk with over 50 recruiters from companies of all sizes at this online event! These recruiters know the value of hiring veterans and they are looking for you to join their ranks.

 

Attending is easy:

  • Create your profile.
  • Learn of jobs that are available from attending companies. We’ll send you company information and links to explore available opportunities.
  • Sign into the event and talk or text with recruiters about positions you’re interested in.

Recruiters are looking at profiles ahead of the event. So sign up and complete your profile today!

