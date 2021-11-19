G.I. Jobs Virtual Career Expo

Don’t miss the event of the year! The Military Friendly® Virtual Recruiting Event is your opportunity to talk with over 30 recruiters from companies and schools of all sizes. If you're looking for education or employment by those who know the value of veterans and military spouses, you'll want to come to this free event.

Attending is easy:

· Create your profile.

· Learn of educational and employment opportunities available from participating companies and schools. We’ll send you links in advance to explore available opportunities.

· Sign into the event and talk or text with recruiters about positions and schools you’re interested in.

Recruiters are looking at profiles ahead of the event. So sign up and complete your profile today!