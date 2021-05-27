Google VetNet Career Week 2021
Google’s Veterans Network, VetNet, is hosting the Google VetNet Career Week, a virtual three-day event offering veterans, military spouses, and service members the tools, support, and advice needed to advance careers. The three days will include panels diving deep into specific functions and industries, exclusive fireside chats between C-level leaders from Google and external companies, and hands-on training including 1:1 personal resume reviews with Googlers. See the full schedule here.
12:00PM-1:00PM EDT
Exec Fireside Chat with Walmart: The Power of a Diverse Workforce
Listen to an insightful livestreamed fireside chat between Amy Goldfinger, SVP of Global Talent at Walmart, and Lisa Gevelber, CMO of Google's Americas Region and VP of Grow with Google, as they discuss the value veterans and military spouses bring to the corporate workforce.
linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar
1:00PM-2:00PM EDT
Exec Fireside Chat with Johnson & Johnson CEO: Leadership Through Crisis
Listen to this anticipated livestreamed exchange between Alex Gorsky, the CEO of Johnson & Johnson, and Ruth Porat, the Alphabet/Google CFO, as they explore Alex's journey from the Midwest to West Point to the Army to leading an organization focused on moving the country out of a global pandemic.
Alex's committed work with the Travis Manion Foundation will also be highlighted, and how you can support this cause.
linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar
2:00PM-3:00PM EDT
Exec Panel: The Keys to Successful Entrepreneurship
Interested in entrepreneurship, starting your own business, or working for a startup? This is a must-listen livestreamed panel discussion with four successful entrepreneurs who have seen their ideas take off and achieve amazing success. In this chat, you'll hear what motivated the panelists into starting their own businesses, the keys to their success, the learning lessons of their failures, and signs to notice when deciding to take on a new adventure.
Moderator:
Jackie Bernhelm, Area 120 @ Google
Panelists:
Amy McDonough, GM and Managing Director, FitBit
Todd Connor, CEO of Bunker Labs
Bethany Coates, CEO of BreakLine
Don Faul, CEO of Athos
linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar
4:00PM-5:00PM EDT
Executive Fireside Chat with P&G: The Importance of being a Force for Good and Force for Growth
Listen to Jacquelline Fuller, VP & President of Google.org, speak with Carolyn Tastad, Group President of North America for Procter & Gamble, in this livestreamed discussion about her journey into a leadership role into one of the largest organizations in the world, P&G's efforts to positively impact the military community, and the importance of continuing your purposeful journey to be a force for Good and for Growth.
linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar
5:00PM-6:00PM EDT
Executive Fireside Chat with Uber: From Military to Product
Listen to Google's Chief Diversity Officer, Melonie Parker, speak with Lior Ron, VP of Uber Freight, in this livestreamed discussion about his journey from the Israeli Army to creating, developing, and launching numerous products in the tech and auto spaces at such companies as Google, Yahoo, Motorola, Otto, and now Uber.
linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar