Google VetNet Career Week 2021

12:00PM-1:00PM EDT

Exec Fireside Chat with Walmart: The Power of a Diverse Workforce

Listen to an insightful livestreamed fireside chat between Amy Goldfinger, SVP of Global Talent at Walmart, and Lisa Gevelber, CMO of Google's Americas Region and VP of Grow with Google, as they discuss the value veterans and military spouses bring to the corporate workforce.

1:00PM-2:00PM EDT

Exec Fireside Chat with Johnson & Johnson CEO: Leadership Through Crisis

Listen to this anticipated livestreamed exchange between Alex Gorsky, the CEO of Johnson & Johnson, and Ruth Porat, the Alphabet/Google CFO, as they explore Alex's journey from the Midwest to West Point to the Army to leading an organization focused on moving the country out of a global pandemic.



Alex's committed work with the Travis Manion Foundation will also be highlighted, and how you can support this cause.

2:00PM-3:00PM EDT

Exec Panel: The Keys to Successful Entrepreneurship

Interested in entrepreneurship, starting your own business, or working for a startup? This is a must-listen livestreamed panel discussion with four successful entrepreneurs who have seen their ideas take off and achieve amazing success. In this chat, you'll hear what motivated the panelists into starting their own businesses, the keys to their success, the learning lessons of their failures, and signs to notice when deciding to take on a new adventure.



Moderator:

Jackie Bernhelm, Area 120 @ Google



Panelists:

Amy McDonough, GM and Managing Director, FitBit

Todd Connor, CEO of Bunker Labs

Bethany Coates, CEO of BreakLine

Don Faul, CEO of Athos

4:00PM-5:00PM EDT

Executive Fireside Chat with P&G: The Importance of being a Force for Good and Force for Growth

Listen to Jacquelline Fuller, VP & President of Google.org, speak with Carolyn Tastad, Group President of North America for Procter & Gamble, in this livestreamed discussion about her journey into a leadership role into one of the largest organizations in the world, P&G's efforts to positively impact the military community, and the importance of continuing your purposeful journey to be a force for Good and for Growth.

5:00PM-6:00PM EDT

Executive Fireside Chat with Uber: From Military to Product

Listen to Google's Chief Diversity Officer, Melonie Parker, speak with Lior Ron, VP of Uber Freight, in this livestreamed discussion about his journey from the Israeli Army to creating, developing, and launching numerous products in the tech and auto spaces at such companies as Google, Yahoo, Motorola, Otto, and now Uber.

