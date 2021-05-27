Google VetNet Career Week 2021
Google’s Veterans Network, VetNet, is hosting the Google VetNet Career Week, a virtual three-day event offering veterans, military spouses, and service members the tools, support, and advice needed to advance careers. The three days will include panels diving deep into specific functions and industries, exclusive fireside chats between C-level leaders from Google and external companies, and hands-on training including 1:1 personal resume reviews with Googlers. See the full schedule here.
12:00PM-12:30PM EDT
Introduction and Kickoff by Google VetNet
Welcome to the Google VetNet Career Week! In this session, we will walk you through the schedule of events, what to look forward to, and how to guide your journey through the itinerary.
12:30PM-1:00PM EDT
LinkedIn Profile Recommendations
Led by Sarah Roberts, Head of LinkedIn Military Programs
LinkedIn is a powerful tool to network, find open roles, research roles and companies, and communicate directly with recruiters. This session will provide you with tactical tips to optimize your LinkedIn profile to make it pop, straight from LinkedIn leaders.
1:00PM-2:00PM EDT
Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Tech+ (Option 1 of 3 at this time)
Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.
Career Track: Tech+ (Non-Eng Tech roles)
Option 1 of 3 at this time
Join here to learn about:
-IT Support
-Data analytics
-UX
-Android Development
1:00PM-2:00PM EDT
Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Business (Option 2 of 3 at this time)
Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists
Career Track: Business roles
Option 2 of 3 at this time
Join here to learn about:
-Recruiting & Staffing
-People Operations (HR)
-GSRS (Security)
-Legal (Specialists, Paralegals)
1:00PM-2:00PM EDT
Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Engineering (Option 3 of 3 at this time)
Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.
Career Track: Engineering
Option 3 of 3 at this time
Join here to learn about:
-Software Engineering
-Hardware Engineering
-Product Management
-Chief of Staff, Product
2:00PM-3:00PM EDT
Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Business (Option 1 of 3 at this time)
Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.
Career Track: Business roles
Option 1 of 3 at this time
Join here to learn about:
-Sales
-Marketing
-Policy & Comms
-Program/Project Management
-Finance
2:00PM-3:00PM EDT
Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Engineering (Option 2 of 3 at this time)
Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.
Career Track: Engineering
Option 2 of 3 at this time
Join here to learn about:
-Product Management
-Data Science
-Web Developer
2:00PM-3:00PM EDT
Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Tech+ (Option 3 of 3 at this time)
Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.
Career Track: Tech+ (Non-Engineering Tech roles)
Option 3 of 3 at this time
Join here to learn about:
-Technical Program Management
-Customer Engineering
-Data Center Ops
-Salesforce Architecture
3:00PM-4:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Healthcare & Life sciences (Option 1 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Healthcare & Life Sciences
Option 1 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-Johnson & Johnson
-CVS
-FitBit
-Grail
3:00PM-4:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Tech (Option 2 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Tech
Option 2 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-LinkedIn
-Salesforce
-Amazon
-Microsoft
-Citrix
3:00PM-4:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: CPG & Retail (Option 3 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: CPG & Retail
Option 3 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-Walmart
-Target
-SC Johnson
-Procter & Gamble
-Nike
4:00PM-5:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Gaming & Entertainment (Option 1 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Gaming & Entertainment
Option 1 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-Activision Blizzard
-Electronic Arts (EA)
-Google Cloud Gaming
-YouTube Gaming
-Disney
-Netflix
4:00PM-5:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Consumer Electronics (Option 2 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Consumer Electronics
Option 2 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-Apple
-Google Nest
-FitBit
-Amazon
4:00PM-5:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Sports Management (Option 3 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Sports Management
Option 3 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-The Los Angeles Lakers
-The San Francisco 49ers
-The New York Yankees
-Major League Baseball (MLB)
-The National Football League (NFL)
5:00PM-6:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Management Consulting (Option 1 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Management Consulting
Option 1 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-Bain & Company
-Boston Consulting Group
-McKinsey & Company
-Deloitte
5:00PM- 6:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Finance & Banking (Option 2 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Finance & Banking
Option 2 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-Wells Fargo
-Goldman Sachs
-JP Morgan
-Citi
5:00PM-6:00PM EDT
Industry Deep Dives: Automobile Industry (Option 3 of 3 at this time)
Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.
Industry Deep Dive: Automobile Industry
Option 3 of 3 at this time
With Panelists From:
-Waymo
-Ford
-Uber
-Tesla
-FCA/Stellantis