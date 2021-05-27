Google VetNet Career Week 2021

12:00PM-12:30PM EDT

Introduction and Kickoff by Google VetNet

Welcome to the Google VetNet Career Week! In this session, we will walk you through the schedule of events, what to look forward to, and how to guide your journey through the itinerary.

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

12:30PM-1:00PM EDT

LinkedIn Profile Recommendations

Led by Sarah Roberts, Head of LinkedIn Military Programs



LinkedIn is a powerful tool to network, find open roles, research roles and companies, and communicate directly with recruiters. This session will provide you with tactical tips to optimize your LinkedIn profile to make it pop, straight from LinkedIn leaders.

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

1:00PM-2:00PM EDT

Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Tech+ (Option 1 of 3 at this time)

Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.

Career Track: Tech+ (Non-Eng Tech roles)

Option 1 of 3 at this time



Join here to learn about:

-IT Support

-Data analytics

-UX

-Android Development

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

1:00PM-2:00PM EDT

Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Business (Option 2 of 3 at this time)

Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists



Career Track: Business roles

Option 2 of 3 at this time



Join here to learn about:

-Recruiting & Staffing

-People Operations (HR)

-GSRS (Security)

-Legal (Specialists, Paralegals)

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

1:00PM-2:00PM EDT

Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Engineering (Option 3 of 3 at this time)

Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.

Career Track: Engineering

Option 3 of 3 at this time



Join here to learn about:

-Software Engineering

-Hardware Engineering

-Product Management

-Chief of Staff, Product

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

2:00PM-3:00PM EDT

Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Business (Option 1 of 3 at this time)

Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.



Career Track: Business roles

Option 1 of 3 at this time



Join here to learn about:

-Sales

-Marketing

-Policy & Comms

-Program/Project Management

-Finance

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

2:00PM-3:00PM EDT

Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Engineering (Option 2 of 3 at this time)

Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.



Career Track: Engineering

Option 2 of 3 at this time



Join here to learn about:

-Product Management

-Data Science

-Web Developer

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

2:00PM-3:00PM EDT

Functional Paths for Veterans and MilSpouses: Tech+ (Option 3 of 3 at this time)

Are you curious about what role is right for you given your interests, experience, and skills? Watch these panels to receive insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of different functions directly from those who are in the roles. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various experiences of the panelists.



Career Track: Tech+ (Non-Engineering Tech roles)

Option 3 of 3 at this time



Join here to learn about:

-Technical Program Management

-Customer Engineering

-Data Center Ops

-Salesforce Architecture

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

3:00PM-4:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Healthcare & Life sciences (Option 1 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Healthcare & Life Sciences

Option 1 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-Johnson & Johnson

-CVS

-FitBit

-Grail

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

3:00PM-4:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Tech (Option 2 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Tech

Option 2 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-LinkedIn

-Facebook

-Salesforce

-Amazon

-Microsoft

-Citrix

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

3:00PM-4:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: CPG & Retail (Option 3 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: CPG & Retail

Option 3 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-Walmart

-Target

-SC Johnson

-Procter & Gamble

-Nike

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

4:00PM-5:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Gaming & Entertainment (Option 1 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Gaming & Entertainment

Option 1 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-Activision Blizzard

-Electronic Arts (EA)

-Google Cloud Gaming

-YouTube Gaming

-Disney

-Netflix

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

4:00PM-5:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Consumer Electronics (Option 2 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Consumer Electronics

Option 2 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-Apple

-Google Nest

-FitBit

-Amazon

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

4:00PM-5:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Sports Management (Option 3 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Sports Management

Option 3 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-The Los Angeles Lakers

-The San Francisco 49ers

-The New York Yankees

-Major League Baseball (MLB)

-The National Football League (NFL)

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

5:00PM-6:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Management Consulting (Option 1 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Management Consulting

Option 1 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-Bain & Company

-Boston Consulting Group

-McKinsey & Company

-Deloitte

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

5:00PM- 6:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Finance & Banking (Option 2 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Finance & Banking

Option 2 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-Wells Fargo

-Goldman Sachs

-JP Morgan

-Citi

linkCopy link to share sessioneventAdd to calendar

keyboard_arrow_up

5:00PM-6:00PM EDT

Industry Deep Dives: Automobile Industry (Option 3 of 3 at this time)

Are you wondering about which industry is best for you or are you thinking of making a switch? Listen to panelists from different companies speak about their experience in a specific industry, how they broke in, and what it’s like to work in the space. Feel free to hop around to different rooms to hear the various journeys of the panelists.



Industry Deep Dive: Automobile Industry

Option 3 of 3 at this time



With Panelists From:

-Waymo

-Ford

-Uber

-Tesla

-FCA/Stellantis