Government Contracting Certifications for Veterans (MS Teams)

As a veteran owned small business you may be eligible to grow your business by contracting with the federal government. The federal government’s goal is to award 3 percent of all federal contracts to service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOSB) each year.

Workshop Topics include: No Cost resources for government contracting Service-disabled veteran-owned businesses certification 8(a) Business Development Certification HUBZone

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675619