Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade - Dallas, TX

In 2020 the Veterans Day parade will be in downtown Dallas. It will be on WEDNESDAY, November 11th, with massing of the colors and the 11th hour (11:00 AM CT) ceremony in front of City Hall. The parade will commence following the official ceremony (approximately 1 hour). The route will start at Reunion Arena, will proceed north on Houston Street, east on Main Street, south on Ervay Street, west on Young Street, south on Akard Street and pass in review in front of City Hall.

For more information, please visit: http://vetsdayindallas.org/plans.htm