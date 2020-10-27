 Skip to Content
Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade - Dallas, TX

Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

In 2020 the Veterans Day parade will be in downtown Dallas. It will be on WEDNESDAY, November 11th, with massing of the colors and the 11th hour (11:00 AM CT) ceremony in front of City Hall. The parade will commence following the official ceremony (approximately 1 hour). The route will start at Reunion Arena, will proceed north on Houston Street, east on Main Street, south on Ervay Street, west on Young Street, south on Akard Street and pass in review in front of City Hall.

For more information, please visit: http://vetsdayindallas.org/plans.htm

