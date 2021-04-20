Greatest Generation Live WWII Roundtable

Join via Zoom

Conversations about all things WWII, including the stories of WWII veterans. Zoom program simulcast on Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Veterans Breakfast Club, Historical Society of Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Public Library. On Tues, April 20 at 7pm, we’ll discuss the 1944 MGM classic Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo starring Van Johnson, Robert Mitchum, and Spencer Tracy as Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle. The movie tells the story of the daring Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942, when 15 B-25 bombers launched from the USS Hornet on a one-way trip to bomb the Japanese home islands. Watch the movie, then join our discussion!