Join Blue Star Families and the Rocky Mountain VA Health Care System’s Suicide Awareness Teams as we deliver education to help prevent veteran suicide. For September’s National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we’re hosting a special series of clinical presentations and events through Zoom. This first event is “Harm To Self and Others: Sex Differences in Suicidal Behavior and Aggression in Veterans,” a clinical discussion by Erin McGlade, PhD.

For ore information, please visit: https://bluestarfam.org/event/harm-to-self-or-others-va-suicide-prevention-month-series-event-1-9-9-20/