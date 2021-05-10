Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Hike

This opportunity is intended to educate the military community, first responders, and

community partners on the importance of physical activity, how it can help reduce and

manage mental health issues, and how essential a healthy mind is to one's overall health.

What's needed/recommended? Closed-toed shoes, a hat for shading, and if a challenge is desired, backpacks are optional, but not required.

Questions? Contact Andrew Santos at asantos@endeavors.org