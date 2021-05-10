 Skip to Content
Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Hike

In-Person event in San Antonio, TX

When
Saturday, May 22, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Where

Valero Park Trailhead

5902 N.W. Loop 1604

San Antonio , TX

Cost
Free

Registration

This opportunity is intended to educate the military community, first responders, and
community partners on the importance of physical activity, how it can help reduce and
manage mental health issues, and how essential a healthy mind is to one's overall health.

What's needed/recommended? Closed-toed shoes, a hat for shading, and if a challenge is desired, backpacks are optional, but not required.

Questions? Contact Andrew Santos at asantos@endeavors.org

