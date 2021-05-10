Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Hike
In-Person event in San Antonio, TX
- When
-
Saturday, May 22, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
- Where
-
Valero Park Trailhead
5902 N.W. Loop 1604
San Antonio , TX
- Cost
- Free
This opportunity is intended to educate the military community, first responders, and
community partners on the importance of physical activity, how it can help reduce and
manage mental health issues, and how essential a healthy mind is to one's overall health.
What's needed/recommended? Closed-toed shoes, a hat for shading, and if a challenge is desired, backpacks are optional, but not required.
Questions? Contact Andrew Santos at asantos@endeavors.org