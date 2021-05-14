Heroes Connect: Arconic

Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial and packaging markets. With more than 13,000 employees across 22 major manufacturing locations, we are committed to building upon Arconic’s legacy of being a good corporate citizen and living our values to achieve environmental, social and governance excellence.