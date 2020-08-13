Heroes Connect: Colgate-Palmolive
Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities. Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
Colgate-Palmolive is a global company, manufacturing products with a focus on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. With some of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands, as well as consumers in more than 220 countries, they have a world of opportunities and experiences to offer.
Tips for Attending:
- Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
- Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
- Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
- Share – We invite all interested service members, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those who support them, to participate in Heroes Connect events.
- For more information, visit https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/heroes-connect-colgate-palmolive/