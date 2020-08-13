Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities. Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

Fresenius Medical Care is the nation’s only vertically integrated renal company. Not only do they manufacture and distribute dialysis equipment and medicine, but they also conduct research and science discovery, operate dialysis centers, and provide pharmacy and laboratory services. With over 67,000 employees nationwide, they truly have opportunities for nearly everyone!

Tips for Attending:

Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.

Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.

Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.

Share – We invite all interested service members, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those who support them, to participate in Heroes Connect events.

For more information, please visit https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/heroes-connect-fresenius-medical-care/