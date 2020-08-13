Heroes Connect: Johnson & Johnson

Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities. Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

Johnson & Johnson is the largest and most broadly-based healthcare company in the world, with over 134,000 employees working across more than 260 operating companies located in 60 countries globally. They became a household name thanks to surgical dressings and baby products, but continue to develop and deliver solutions through pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products.

Tips for Attending: