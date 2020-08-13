 Skip to Content
Heroes Connect: Johnson & Johnson

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Sep 16
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Registration

Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities. Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

Johnson & Johnson is the largest and most broadly-based healthcare company in the world, with over 134,000 employees working across more than 260 operating companies located in 60 countries globally. They became a household name thanks to surgical dressings and baby products, but continue to develop and deliver solutions through pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products.

Tips for Attending:

  • Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
  • Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
  • Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
  • Share – We invite all interested service members, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those who support them, to participate in Heroes Connect events.
  • For more information, visit https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/heroes-connect-johnson-johnson/
