Heroes Connect: Johnson & Johnson
Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities. Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
Johnson & Johnson is the largest and most broadly-based healthcare company in the world, with over 134,000 employees working across more than 260 operating companies located in 60 countries globally. They became a household name thanks to surgical dressings and baby products, but continue to develop and deliver solutions through pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products.
Tips for Attending:
- Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
- Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
- Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
- Share – We invite all interested service members, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those who support them, to participate in Heroes Connect events.
- For more information, visit https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/heroes-connect-johnson-johnson/