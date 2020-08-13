Heroes Connect: McCormick
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.
McCormick & Company is an American food company that manufactures, markets, and distributes products for the industrial, restaurant, institutional, and home markets in over 150 countries and territories around the world. They have over 12,400 employees globally with a purpose “To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor.”
Tips for Attending:
- Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
- Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
- Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
- Share – We invite all interested service members, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those who support them, to participate in Heroes Connect events.
- For more information, visit https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/heroes-connect-mccormick/