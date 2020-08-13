Heroes Connect: Nestlé
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
Nestlé in the United States is committed to enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future – for individuals and families, for our thriving and resilient communities, and for the planet. With seven operating companies in the U.S., they boast a diverse product portfolio – from pet care, bottled water, frozen meals, and infant nutrition. They operate more than 200 U.S. locations in 34 states, including 68 manufacturing facilities, employing more than 36,000 people in the United States.
Tips for Attending:
- Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
- Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
- Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
- Share – We invite all interested service members, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those who support them, to participate in Heroes Connect events.
- For more information, visit https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/heroes-connect-nestle/