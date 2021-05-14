Heroes Connect: WestRock

Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

WestRock is a leading paper and packaging company whose vision is to be the premier partner and unrivaled provider of sustainable, winning solutions to our customers.

We proudly connect people to products we use and need every day – from boxes that keeps pizza hot and fresh to boxes that safely deliver online orders to doorsteps. And bright packaging that protects products on store shelves while building the brand and packaging that helps pharmaceutical companies tackle COVID-19.

Our 50,000 teammates around the world are what make WestRock special and we aspire to be a company where everyone feels safe, valued, heard, and has a sense of belonging. We celebrate our rich legacy in sustainable forestry and continue innovating so that fiber-based packaging continues to play a central role in driving a more circular economy.

We are dedicated to imagining and delivering on the promise of a sustainable future. Together, we connect people to products.