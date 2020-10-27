Texas Veterans Commission is working with the Texas Workforce Boards, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott to bring you the annual statewide Hiring Red White and You Veterans Job Fair. This Year the Job Fair will be on November 5, on Virtual Platforms across the State. Find your Local Job Fair here and get registered: Transitioning service members, veterans and spouses are urged to attend. The job fair is open to the public, but there will be special times set aside for members of the military community. You may register for more than one job fair, but the important thing is, get registered. For more information, contact your local Workforce Solutions office.

For additional information, you can also visit: https://www.tvc.texas.gov/event/hiring-red-white-and-you-2020/