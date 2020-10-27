This event is open to all veterans, transitioning service-members, and their spouses.

Topics: Registration and Profile, Uploading a Resume, Virtual Event Etiquette, Dress for Success, Sales Pitch, Virtual Interviews, Research and Visiting Employer Booths, and Following Up After the Event

**You will receive the link to join the online event the day prior to your selected day to attend. Event is held via MS Teams.**

To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-workshop-hiring-red-white-and-you-virtual-job-fair-prep-tickets-121644107801

Fore more information, please visit: https://www.tvc.texas.gov/event/veterans-workshop-preparing-for-virtual-hiring-event-red-white-and-you/2020-11-03/