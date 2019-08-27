Honoring Alaskan Veterans

Are you a Veteran in Alaska? VA is coming to you. Please join us at one of four Benefits and Claims Clinics in the following cities:

• Anchorage: June 6-8 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the William A. Egan Civic & Convention Center (Upper Level), 555 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501. http://bit.ly/2KOHXgQ

• Palmer: June 9-10 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Alaska Veterans & Pioneers Home, 250 East Fireweed Ave, Palmer, AK 99645. http://bit.ly/2Dv8Joq

• Delta Junction: June 12 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 2622 Texas Ave, Delta Junction, AK 99737. http://bit.ly/2IG2Uso

• Fairbanks: June 13 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JP Jones Community Development Center, 2400 Rickert St, Fairbanks, AK 99701. http://bit.ly/2UBoa4b

VA Representatives and Veterans Service Organizations will be onsite to:

• Process your claim and/or have your existing claim reviewed

• Provide information about the full array of VA benefits that include, but are not limited to: Disability Compensation, Pension, Home Loans, Education and Educational and Career Counseling

• Give you a flash drive containing information on VA benefits and services

Please bring any available supporting evidence and documents so VA representatives can better assist you. You can also visit the Benefits and Claims Clinic on the day of the event as a walk-in.

VA cares and wants to honor your service by helping you get the most from the benefits and service you earned. We look forward to seeing you there!