Honoring our Vietnam Veterans

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will host an online Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration at 1 p.m. March 29 with a live webcast at www.honorvietnamveterans.org or https://www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund/.

Click on the "More Details" button above to share with us how you honor Vietnam veterans! Record a short video or audio message(no longer than 60 seconds) or leave a written message. All submissions must be uploaded by Friday, March 27. Depending on the number of submissions and length, we may include your submission as part of the commemoration.