‘HONORING OUR WARRIORS’ A VIRTUAL VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

Wounded Warrior Project is hosting a virtual celebration this Veterans Day so Americans can safely celebrate from the comfort of their homes. From WWII to Post-9/11, hear from generations of veterans on what this day means to them. NFL alum Jesse Palmer hosts the celebration and you’ll enjoy music from multi-platinum singer Sara Evans, male a cappella group Straight No Chaser, and the Army Field Band.

Be sure to join us on the WWP Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wwp OR our YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/c/woundedwarriorproject at 11:30 am EST on Veterans Day as we salute all that have served.