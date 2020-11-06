 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

‘HONORING OUR WARRIORS’ A VIRTUAL VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

Presented by Wounded Warrior Project

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Wounded Warrior Project is hosting a virtual celebration this Veterans Day so Americans can safely celebrate from the comfort of their homes. From WWII to Post-9/11, hear from generations of veterans on what this day means to them.  NFL alum Jesse Palmer hosts the celebration and you’ll enjoy music from multi-platinum singer Sara Evans, male a cappella group Straight No Chaser, and the Army Field Band.

Be sure to join us on the WWP Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wwp OR our YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/c/woundedwarriorproject at 11:30 am EST on Veterans Day as we salute all that have served.

See all events
Last updated: