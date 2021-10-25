How Veteran-Owned Small Businesses Can Access Federal Surplus Property

Desk. Office Supplies. Trucks. These items are more are available to both veteran and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses throughout the United States. Interested and eligible parties can learn how to acquire federal surplus property by attending the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Pittsburgh District Office webinar on November 5th.

Mike Starr, chief of Federal Surplus and Law Enforcement Property Division, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, will discuss the Federal Surplus Property Program from 10:00am to 11:00am EST.

The Federal Surplus Personal Property Program is a national plan designed to help qualifying small business owners, local government bodies and nonprofit agencies offset cost. Our webinar will show veteran small business owners how to use the expansive database.