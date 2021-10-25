 Skip to Content
How Veteran-Owned Small Businesses Can Access Federal Surplus Property

Veteran-Owned Small Business Federal Surplu Property

Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
FREE

Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB) can access federally owned personal property no longer in use through the General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program. The U.S. federal government enacted the Veterans Small Business Enhancement Act of 2018 on January 3, 2019. The National Association for State Agencies for Surplus Property (NASASP) has been working with the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. General Services Administration to finalize program operations and requirements. NASASP member and Surplus Property Manager Elizabeth Cooper explains this important national, veteran-based opportunity. Cooper will cover:

  • Eligibility
  • How to identify property
  • How to purchase
  • Allowable uses
  • Potential Pitfalls
