Impacts and Responses in Disaster and Hazard Readiness

Session two of the series takes an in-depth look at disaster and hazard impacts and responses. Dr. Lindsey discusses impacts from several vantage points—social and emotional, family and community, agricultural and environment, and housing and food security. She addresses response phases, factors impacting community recovery, and what professionals and families can do now for better outcomes using a whole community response and recovery approach.

Learning Objectives:

Discuss at least ten of the impacts from hazards and disasters from overall impacts to impacts on individuals and families.

Determine at least five factors that impact community response and recovery.

Identify three tools/tactics communities use to respond to and recover from hazards and disasters.

For more information, please visit: https://militaryfamilieslearningnetwork.org/mfra2020/session2/