 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Improving LGBT+ Veteran customer experience: Panel Discussion and Training

Pride

Improving LGBT+ Veteran customer experience: Panel Discussion and Training

When
Friday, Jun 4, 2021
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

Registration

This event already happened.

This event is for anyone who works with LGBT + Veterans.  Come learn how to improve your LGBT  + customer experience.  The session will teach you the best approach to take with LGBT+ Veterans, what terminology to use, how to create a safe space, and what polices and resources are available to you.  We will follow that with a Q & A session with three current LGBT+ Veterans who will talk about their experience as patients at the VA.  

See all events
Last updated: