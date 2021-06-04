Improving LGBT+ Veteran customer experience: Panel Discussion and Training
Improving LGBT+ Veteran customer experience: Panel Discussion and Training
- When
-
Friday, Jun 4, 2021
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST
Registration
This event already happened.
This event is for anyone who works with LGBT + Veterans. Come learn how to improve your LGBT + customer experience. The session will teach you the best approach to take with LGBT+ Veterans, what terminology to use, how to create a safe space, and what polices and resources are available to you. We will follow that with a Q & A session with three current LGBT+ Veterans who will talk about their experience as patients at the VA.