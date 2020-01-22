Indianapolis, Indiana Women Veteran Wellness Workshop

The Women's Wellness Workshop will take a "whole-body," collaborative, health-promoting approach to treatment, with the goals of improving patients' overall health and creating a sense of community among women Veterans.

More general medical topics such as:

weight control

stress reduction

blood pressure

will be covered.

The format of the workshop sessions will emphasize interaction and discussion between health care providers and Veterans rather than lectures alone. In addition, the providers leading the sessions will be from all disciplines of the medical field, including :

Pharmacists

Dietitians

Psychologists

Physicians

so that you are provided with comprehensive information on how to improve your health.