Indianapolis, Indiana Women Veteran Wellness Workshop

Women Workshop

Veteran Health Indiana is hosting a Women Veteran Wellness Workshop

When
Thursday, Feb 6
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

5315 Lafayette Rd

Indianapolis , IN

Registration

Workshop Registration Begins at 9:30

9:30 -10:00am Registration
10:00 -10:15am Event Remarks
10:15 -10:45am Chaplain Presentation
10:45 -11:15am Power of the Mind
11:15 -11:45am iRest activity
11:45 -12:00pm Break
12:00--1:00pm Healthy Cooking Demo
1:00 -1:45pm Creative Art Tool Box
1:45-2:00pm Workshop Ends/Participants’ Evaluation Workshop Ends

The Women's Wellness Workshop will take a "whole-body," collaborative, health-promoting approach to treatment, with the goals of improving patients' overall health and creating a sense of community among women Veterans. 

More general medical topics such as:

  • weight control
  • stress reduction
  •  blood pressure

will be covered.

The format of the workshop sessions will emphasize interaction and discussion between health care providers and Veterans rather than lectures alone.  In addition, the providers leading the sessions will be from all disciplines of the medical field, including :

  • Pharmacists
  •  Dietitians
  • Psychologists
  • Physicians

so that you are provided with comprehensive information on how to improve your health.

Last updated: