Introduction to Mind-Body Skills

When
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

The purpose of this module is to help participants think about ways they would like to improve their well-being. This module is taught as an introduction to the idea of mind-body practice and provides attendees with some foundational tools from which they can build a mind-body practice for themselves. For those participants who are unsure about which module might be best for them or who are hesitant about trying mind-body skills, this module provides an introductory look into the field.

The mind-body skills taught in this module are included below. All topics may not be taught every time. Based upon the topics/skills the group is most interested in, the facilitator will then choose activities from the following:

• Breathing

• Mindfulness Techniques

• Stretching and Movement

• Body Awareness and Functioning

• Guided Imagery

