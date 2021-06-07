Introduction to Mind/Body Workshop with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

Please join us for a virtual workshop that provides attendees with ways to reduce stress reactions, improve emotional intelligence, and build personal wellness plans to achieve a healthy lifestyle. This workshop is for anyone that is a caregiver to a service member, veteran, or if a veteran themselves that cares for another person. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 90-minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.