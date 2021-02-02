Investing in Turbulent Times: The Impact of the Coronavirus

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors is pleased to collaborate with Prudential PathwaysSM to offer you a financial wellness educational virtual seminar. Prudential PathwaysSM offers practical, down-to earth information that may help you and your family today, tomorrow and beyond. It is designed to give you an understanding of the fundamentals of financial wellness through educational seminars.

This live, virtual seminar will cover important topics like:

• Overview of the current economic climate due to the Coronavirus

• Market volatility basics

• Tips for investing in turbulent financial markets

• And more