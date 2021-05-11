Invisible Wounds of War (Virtual Training)

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in San Antonio and the Texas Veterans Commission is pleased to host a virtual invisible wounds of war training on Wednesday, May 19th from 1pm to 3pm (CST). This training will review common behavioral health issues that impact our military community such as depression, suicide, post-traumatic stress (PTS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and substance abuse disorder. The training is open to service members, Veterans, and their family members, community partners, and anyone who works directly with the military population. Two CEUs (Continued education) credits are available with this training.