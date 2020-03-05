 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Jacksonville, Florida Veterans Job Fair

Jacksonville Job Fair

This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

When
Thursday, Feb 27
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where

1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Jacksonville , FL

Cost
0

Registration

This event already happened.

At this event participants will :

See all events
Last updated: