Jacksonville, Florida Veterans Job Fair
This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
- When
-
Thursday, Feb 27
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
1 TIAA Bank Field Drive
Jacksonville , FL
- Cost
- 0
Registration
This event already happened.
At this event participants will :
- Watch a step-by-step resume building video.
- Interviewing Techniques
- Learn the Five Steps for a Successful In-Person Interview
- Attend an Interview Prep Webinar
- 30-Second Elevator Pitch Crafting
- How to Craft a Memorable Elevator Pitch