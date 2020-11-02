JAVA Veterans Day Program

RDML Andrew Sugimoto will be the distinguished speaker for the Veterans Day Program. Rhianna Taniguchi, an Army National Guard veteran will also speak. A wreath will be presented in honor of those Japanese American Veterans who gave their lives in WWII.

In light of COVID-19 concerns, interested persons are encouraged to watch the program online on JAVA’s Facebook page which can be accessed at https://java-us.org/Veterans-Day.

For more information, please visit: https://java-us.org/