The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in San Antonio and Child Safe is pleased to host a virtual Keep Your Child Safe training on Wednesday, April 21st from 1pm to 3pm (CST). This training will provide safety tips for children of all ages (children, adolescents, and youth) and provide expert advice on how to keep them safer both online and in person. The event is open to anyone who is wanting to become more knowledgeable on keeping the youth in their life safe. Please see the attached flyer for more information and the registration link. To get updates on our upcoming events and information on our clinic, follow us on our Facebook page! Please let me know if you have any questions and we look forward to seeing you there!